|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|20
|11
|.645
|—
|New York
|17
|13
|.567
|2½
|Toronto
|14
|17
|.452
|6
|Boston
|14
|18
|.438
|6½
|Baltimore
|11
|21
|.344
|9½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|19
|10
|.655
|—
|Cleveland
|16
|13
|.552
|3
|Chicago
|14
|15
|.483
|5
|Detroit
|13
|15
|.464
|5½
|Kansas City
|11
|21
|.344
|9½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|18
|14
|.563
|—
|Seattle
|18
|15
|.545
|½
|Texas
|14
|15
|.483
|2½
|Los Angeles
|15
|17
|.469
|3
|Oakland
|14
|19
|.424
|4½
___
Boston 7, Oakland 3
Kansas City 3, Tampa Bay 2, 1st game
Pittsburgh 7, Texas 5
Arizona 3, N.Y. Yankees 2
Baltimore 5, Chicago White Sox 4, 1st game
Kansas City 8, Tampa Bay 2, 2nd game
Chicago Cubs 11, Seattle 0
Philadelphia 7, Detroit 3
Miami 4, Cleveland 2
Minnesota 6, Houston 2
Chicago White Sox 7, Baltimore 6, 2nd game
L.A. Angels 6, Toronto 3
Minnesota 8, Houston 2
Tampa Bay 3, Kansas City 1
Chicago White Sox 6, Boston 4
L.A. Angels 6, Toronto 2
Minnesota (Gibson 2-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 3-2), 7:05 p.m.
Oakland (Anderson 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 1-2), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 5-0) at Baltimore (Straily 1-1), 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Lopez 0-2) at Detroit (Boyd 2-2), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 1-1) at Cleveland (Bieber 2-1), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Thornton 0-3) at Texas (Minor 3-2), 8:05 p.m.
Boston (Sale 0-5) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 2-3), 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.
Seattle at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
Oakland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Houston vs. L.A. Angels at Monterrey, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.