American League

May 3, 2019 10:24 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 21 11 .656
New York 18 13 .581
Toronto 14 17 .452
Boston 14 18 .438 7
Baltimore 11 22 .333 10½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 19 11 .633
Cleveland 17 13 .567 2
Chicago 14 15 .483
Detroit 14 15 .483
Kansas City 11 22 .333
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 18 14 .563
Seattle 18 16 .529 1
Texas 14 15 .483
Los Angeles 15 17 .469 3
Oakland 14 19 .424

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota 8, Houston 2

Tampa Bay 3, Kansas City 1

Chicago White Sox 6, Boston 4

L.A. Angels 6, Toronto 2

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 6, Minnesota 3

Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 0

Cleveland 2, Seattle 1

Detroit 4, Kansas City 3

Oakland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota (Odorizzi 3-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 1-2), 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Bailey 2-3) at Detroit (Ross 1-3), 4:10 p.m.

Seattle (Leake 2-3) at Cleveland (Carrasco 2-3), 4:10 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Williams 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Baltimore (Bundy 0-4), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Rodriguez 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Banuelos 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Miley 1-2) vs. L.A. Angels (Cahill 1-2) at Monterrey, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Texas (Lynn 3-2), 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Oakland at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

Houston vs. L.A. Angels at Monterrey, 4:10 p.m.

