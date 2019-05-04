|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|21
|11
|.656
|—
|New York
|18
|13
|.581
|2½
|Toronto
|15
|17
|.469
|6
|Boston
|15
|18
|.455
|6½
|Baltimore
|11
|22
|.333
|10½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|19
|11
|.633
|—
|Cleveland
|17
|13
|.567
|2
|Detroit
|14
|15
|.483
|4½
|Chicago
|14
|16
|.467
|5
|Kansas City
|11
|22
|.333
|9½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|18
|14
|.563
|—
|Seattle
|18
|16
|.529
|1
|Los Angeles
|15
|17
|.469
|3
|Texas
|14
|16
|.467
|3
|Oakland
|15
|19
|.441
|4
___
Minnesota 8, Houston 2
Tampa Bay 3, Kansas City 1
Chicago White Sox 6, Boston 4
L.A. Angels 6, Toronto 2
N.Y. Yankees 6, Minnesota 3
Oakland 14, Pittsburgh 1
Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 0
Cleveland 2, Seattle 1
Detroit 4, Kansas City 3
Toronto 1, Texas 0, 12 innings
Boston 6, Chicago White Sox 1
Minnesota (Odorizzi 3-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 1-2), 1:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Bailey 2-3) at Detroit (Ross 1-3), 4:10 p.m.
Seattle (Leake 2-3) at Cleveland (Carrasco 2-3), 4:10 p.m.
Oakland (Bassitt 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Williams 1-1), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Baltimore (Bundy 0-4), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Rodriguez 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Banuelos 2-0), 7:10 p.m.
Houston (Miley 1-2) vs. L.A. Angels (Cahill 1-2) at Monterrey, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (TBD) at Texas (Lynn 3-2), 8:05 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Oakland at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Boston at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Toronto at Texas, 3:05 p.m.
Houston vs. L.A. Angels at Monterrey, 4:10 p.m.
