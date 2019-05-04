Listen Live Sports

American League

May 4, 2019 10:19 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 21 12 .636
New York 18 14 .563
Toronto 15 17 .469
Boston 15 18 .455 6
Baltimore 12 22 .353
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 20 11 .645
Cleveland 18 13 .581 2
Chicago 14 16 .467
Detroit 14 16 .467
Kansas City 12 22 .353
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 18 14 .563
Seattle 18 17 .514
Los Angeles 15 17 .469 3
Texas 14 16 .467 3
Oakland 15 20 .429

___

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 6, Minnesota 3

Oakland 14, Pittsburgh 1

Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 0

Cleveland 2, Seattle 1

Detroit 4, Kansas City 3

Toronto 1, Texas 0, 12 innings

Boston 6, Chicago White Sox 1

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota 7, N.Y. Yankees 3

Cleveland 5, Seattle 4

Kansas City 15, Detroit 3

Baltimore 3, Tampa Bay 0

Pittsburgh 6, Oakland 4

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Houston vs. L.A. Angels at Monterrey, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Baltimore (Means 3-3), 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 2-3) at Detroit (Turnbull 2-2), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Swanson 0-3) at Cleveland (Anderson 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 4-2) at Pittsburgh (Lyles 2-1), 1:35 p.m.

Boston (Porcello 2-3) at Chicago White Sox (Covey 0-1), 2:10 p.m.

Toronto (Buchholz 0-1) at Texas (Smyly 0-2), 3:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Pineda 2-2) at N.Y. Yankees (German 5-1), 4:05 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 4-1) vs. L.A. Angels (Harvey 1-2) at Monterrey, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Arizona at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

