|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|21
|12
|.636
|—
|New York
|18
|14
|.563
|2½
|Boston
|16
|18
|.471
|5½
|Toronto
|15
|18
|.455
|6
|Baltimore
|12
|22
|.353
|9½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|20
|11
|.645
|—
|Cleveland
|18
|13
|.581
|2
|Detroit
|14
|16
|.467
|5½
|Chicago
|14
|17
|.452
|6
|Kansas City
|12
|22
|.353
|9½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|19
|14
|.576
|—
|Seattle
|18
|17
|.514
|2
|Texas
|15
|16
|.484
|3
|Los Angeles
|15
|18
|.455
|4
|Oakland
|15
|20
|.429
|5
N.Y. Yankees 6, Minnesota 3
Oakland 14, Pittsburgh 1
Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 0
Cleveland 2, Seattle 1
Detroit 4, Kansas City 3
Toronto 1, Texas 0, 12 innings
Boston 6, Chicago White Sox 1
Minnesota 7, N.Y. Yankees 3
Cleveland 5, Seattle 4
Kansas City 15, Detroit 3
Baltimore 3, Tampa Bay 0
Pittsburgh 6, Oakland 4
Boston 15, Chicago White Sox 2
Houston 14, L.A. Angels 2
Toronto at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Stanek 0-1) at Baltimore (Means 3-3), 1:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 2-3) at Detroit (Turnbull 2-2), 1:10 p.m.
Seattle (Swanson 0-3) at Cleveland (Anderson 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 4-2) at Pittsburgh (Lyles 2-1), 1:35 p.m.
Boston (Porcello 2-3) at Chicago White Sox (Covey 0-1), 2:10 p.m.
Toronto (Buchholz 0-1) at Texas (Smyly 0-2), 3:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Pineda 2-2) at N.Y. Yankees (German 5-1), 4:05 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 4-1) vs. L.A. Angels (Harvey 1-2) at Monterrey, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Arizona at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
