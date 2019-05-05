|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|21
|12
|.636
|—
|New York
|18
|14
|.563
|2½
|Boston
|16
|18
|.471
|5½
|Toronto
|15
|18
|.455
|6
|Baltimore
|12
|22
|.353
|9½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|20
|11
|.645
|—
|Cleveland
|18
|13
|.581
|2
|Detroit
|14
|16
|.467
|5½
|Chicago
|14
|17
|.452
|6
|Kansas City
|12
|22
|.353
|9½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|19
|14
|.576
|—
|Seattle
|18
|17
|.514
|2
|Texas
|15
|16
|.484
|3
|Los Angeles
|15
|18
|.455
|4
|Oakland
|15
|20
|.429
|5
___
Minnesota 7, N.Y. Yankees 3
Cleveland 5, Seattle 4
Kansas City 15, Detroit 3
Baltimore 3, Tampa Bay 0
Pittsburgh 6, Oakland 4
Boston 15, Chicago White Sox 2
Houston 14, L.A. Angels 2
Texas 8, Toronto 5
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Oakland at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Boston at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Toronto at Texas, 3:05 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m.
Houston vs. L.A. Angels at Monterrey, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Nova 0-3) at Cleveland (Bauer 4-1), 6:10 p.m.
Seattle (Hernandez 1-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 1-1), 6:35 p.m.
Boston (Velazquez 0-2) at Baltimore (Hess 1-4), 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Perez 4-0) at Toronto (Stroman 1-4), 7:07 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 3-2) at Tampa Bay (Snell 2-3), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Junis 3-2) at Houston (Cole 2-4), 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Arizona at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.
