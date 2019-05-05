Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American League

May 5, 2019 10:02 am
 
1 min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 21 12 .636
New York 18 14 .563
Boston 16 18 .471
Toronto 15 18 .455 6
Baltimore 12 22 .353
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 20 11 .645
Cleveland 18 13 .581 2
Detroit 14 16 .467
Chicago 14 17 .452 6
Kansas City 12 22 .353
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 19 14 .576
Seattle 18 17 .514 2
Texas 15 16 .484 3
Los Angeles 15 18 .455 4
Oakland 15 20 .429 5

___

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota 7, N.Y. Yankees 3

Cleveland 5, Seattle 4

Kansas City 15, Detroit 3

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Baltimore 3, Tampa Bay 0

Pittsburgh 6, Oakland 4

Boston 15, Chicago White Sox 2

Houston 14, L.A. Angels 2

Texas 8, Toronto 5

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

        Say thanks by sending a free eCard through our May We Say Thank You campaign during Public Service Recognition Week.

Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Oakland at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m.

Houston vs. L.A. Angels at Monterrey, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Nova 0-3) at Cleveland (Bauer 4-1), 6:10 p.m.

Seattle (Hernandez 1-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 1-1), 6:35 p.m.

Boston (Velazquez 0-2) at Baltimore (Hess 1-4), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Perez 4-0) at Toronto (Stroman 1-4), 7:07 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 3-2) at Tampa Bay (Snell 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Junis 3-2) at Houston (Cole 2-4), 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Arizona at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|11 The Children's Inn at NIH - An...
5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|13 Federal IT Governance Summit...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln transits the Suez Canal

Today in History

1877: President Rutherford B. Hayes installs the White House’s first telephone

Get our daily newsletter.