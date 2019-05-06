|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|21
|12
|.636
|—
|New York
|20
|14
|.588
|1½
|Boston
|17
|18
|.486
|5
|Toronto
|15
|19
|.441
|6½
|Baltimore
|12
|22
|.353
|9½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|20
|12
|.625
|—
|Cleveland
|18
|15
|.545
|2½
|Detroit
|15
|16
|.484
|4½
|Chicago
|15
|18
|.455
|5½
|Kansas City
|12
|23
|.343
|9½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|20
|14
|.588
|—
|Seattle
|19
|18
|.514
|2½
|Texas
|16
|16
|.500
|3
|Los Angeles
|15
|19
|.441
|5
|Oakland
|15
|21
|.417
|6
___
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, ppd.
Detroit 5, Kansas City 2, 10 innings
Seattle 10, Cleveland 0
Pittsburgh 5, Oakland 3, 13 innings
Boston 9, Chicago White Sox 2
Texas 10, Toronto 2
N.Y. Yankees 4, Minnesota 1, 8 innings
Houston 10, L.A. Angels 4
Chicago White Sox 9, Cleveland 1
N.Y. Yankees 7, Seattle 3
Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Arizona at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 2-1) at Cleveland (Rodriguez 0-1), 6:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 5-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 2-3), 6:35 p.m.
Boston (Velazquez 0-2) at Baltimore (Hess 1-4), 7:05 p.m.
Texas (Sampson 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Brault 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Berrios 5-1) at Toronto (Sanchez 3-2), 7:07 p.m.
Arizona (Clarke 0-0) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Canning 0-0) at Detroit (Norris 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Duffy 0-1) at Houston (McHugh 3-3), 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 0-4) at Oakland (Fiers 2-3), 10:07 p.m.
Texas at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Arizona at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.