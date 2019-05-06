Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American League

May 6, 2019 9:50 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 21 12 .636
New York 20 14 .588
Boston 17 19 .472
Toronto 15 19 .441
Baltimore 13 22 .371 9
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 20 12 .625
Cleveland 18 15 .545
Detroit 15 16 .484
Chicago 15 18 .455
Kansas City 12 23 .343
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 20 14 .588
Seattle 19 18 .514
Texas 16 16 .500 3
Los Angeles 15 19 .441 5
Oakland 15 21 .417 6

___

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, ppd.

Detroit 5, Kansas City 2, 10 innings

Seattle 10, Cleveland 0

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Pittsburgh 5, Oakland 3, 13 innings

Boston 9, Chicago White Sox 2

Texas 10, Toronto 2

N.Y. Yankees 4, Minnesota 1, 8 innings

Houston 10, L.A. Angels 4

Monday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 9, Cleveland 1

        Say thanks by sending a free eCard through our May We Say Thank You campaign during Public Service Recognition Week.

N.Y. Yankees 7, Seattle 3

Baltimore 4, Boston 1

Minnesota at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Arizona at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 2-1) at Cleveland (Rodriguez 0-1), 6:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 5-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 2-3), 6:35 p.m.

Boston (Velazquez 0-2) at Baltimore (Hess 1-4), 7:05 p.m.

Texas (Sampson 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Brault 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Berrios 5-1) at Toronto (Sanchez 3-2), 7:07 p.m.

Arizona (Clarke 0-0) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 0-0) at Detroit (Norris 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 0-1) at Houston (McHugh 3-3), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 0-4) at Oakland (Fiers 2-3), 10:07 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Texas at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Arizona at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|13 Federal IT Governance Summit...
5|13 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln transits the Suez Canal

Today in History

1877: President Rutherford B. Hayes installs the White House’s first telephone

Get our daily newsletter.