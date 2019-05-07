Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American League

May 7, 2019 4:01 am
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 22 12 .647
New York 20 14 .588 2
Boston 17 19 .472 6
Toronto 15 20 .429
Baltimore 13 22 .371
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 21 12 .636
Cleveland 18 15 .545 3
Detroit 15 16 .484 5
Chicago 15 18 .455 6
Kansas City 12 24 .333 10½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 21 14 .600
Seattle 19 18 .514 3
Texas 16 16 .500
Los Angeles 15 19 .441
Oakland 15 21 .417

___

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, ppd.

Detroit 5, Kansas City 2, 10 innings

Seattle 10, Cleveland 0

Pittsburgh 5, Oakland 3, 13 innings

Boston 9, Chicago White Sox 2

Texas 10, Toronto 2

N.Y. Yankees 4, Minnesota 1, 8 innings

Houston 10, L.A. Angels 4

Monday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 9, Cleveland 1

N.Y. Yankees 7, Seattle 3

Baltimore 4, Boston 1

Minnesota 8, Toronto 0

Tampa Bay 12, Arizona 1

Houston 6, Kansas City 4

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 2-1) at Cleveland (Rodriguez 0-1), 6:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 5-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 2-3), 6:35 p.m.

Boston (Velazquez 0-2) at Baltimore (Hess 1-4), 7:05 p.m.

Texas (Sampson 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Brault 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Berrios 5-1) at Toronto (Sanchez 3-2), 7:07 p.m.

Arizona (Clarke 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Stanek 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 0-0) at Detroit (Norris 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 0-1) at Houston (McHugh 3-3), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 0-4) at Oakland (Fiers 2-3), 10:07 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Texas (Miller 1-2) at Pittsburgh (Kingham 1-0), 12:35 p.m.

Arizona (Ray 2-1) at Tampa Bay (Morton 3-0), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lopez 2-4) at Cleveland (Bieber 2-1), 6:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Loaisiga 1-0), 6:35 p.m.

Boston (Sale 1-5) at Baltimore (Cashner 4-1), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Gibson 2-1) at Toronto (Thornton 0-3), 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Skaggs 3-2) at Detroit (Boyd 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Lopez 0-3) at Houston (Peacock 2-2), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 0-4) at Oakland (Anderson 4-2), 10:07 p.m.

