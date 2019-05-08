|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|23
|12
|.657
|—
|New York
|21
|14
|.600
|2
|Boston
|18
|19
|.486
|6
|Toronto
|15
|21
|.417
|8½
|Baltimore
|13
|23
|.361
|10½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|22
|12
|.647
|—
|Cleveland
|18
|16
|.529
|4
|Chicago
|16
|18
|.471
|6
|Detroit
|15
|17
|.469
|6
|Kansas City
|13
|24
|.351
|10½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|21
|15
|.583
|—
|Seattle
|19
|19
|.500
|3
|Texas
|16
|17
|.485
|3½
|Los Angeles
|16
|19
|.457
|4½
|Oakland
|16
|21
|.432
|5½
___
Chicago White Sox 9, Cleveland 1
N.Y. Yankees 7, Seattle 3
Baltimore 4, Boston 1
Minnesota 8, Toronto 0
Tampa Bay 12, Arizona 1
Houston 6, Kansas City 4
Chicago White Sox 2, Cleveland 0
N.Y. Yankees 5, Seattle 4
Boston 8, Baltimore 5
Pittsburgh 5, Texas 4
Minnesota 3, Toronto 0
L.A. Angels 5, Detroit 2
Tampa Bay 6, Arizona 3
Kansas City 12, Houston 2
Oakland 2, Cincinnati 0
Texas (Miller 1-2) at Pittsburgh (Kingham 1-0), 12:35 p.m.
Arizona (Ray 2-1) at Tampa Bay (Morton 3-0), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lopez 2-4) at Cleveland (Bieber 2-1), 6:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Loaisiga 1-0), 6:35 p.m.
Boston (Sale 1-5) at Baltimore (Cashner 4-1), 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Gibson 2-1) at Toronto (Thornton 0-3), 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Skaggs 3-2) at Detroit (Boyd 3-2), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Lopez 0-3) at Houston (Peacock 2-2), 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gray 0-4) at Oakland (Anderson 4-2), 10:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
