Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American League

May 8, 2019 4:01 am
 
1 min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 23 12 .657
New York 21 14 .600 2
Boston 18 19 .486 6
Toronto 15 21 .417
Baltimore 13 23 .361 10½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 22 12 .647
Cleveland 18 16 .529 4
Chicago 16 18 .471 6
Detroit 15 17 .469 6
Kansas City 13 24 .351 10½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 21 15 .583
Seattle 19 19 .500 3
Texas 16 17 .485
Los Angeles 16 19 .457
Oakland 16 21 .432

___

Monday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 9, Cleveland 1

N.Y. Yankees 7, Seattle 3

Baltimore 4, Boston 1

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Minnesota 8, Toronto 0

Tampa Bay 12, Arizona 1

Houston 6, Kansas City 4

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 2, Cleveland 0

N.Y. Yankees 5, Seattle 4

Boston 8, Baltimore 5

        Say thanks by sending a free eCard through our May We Say Thank You campaign during Public Service Recognition Week.

Pittsburgh 5, Texas 4

Minnesota 3, Toronto 0

L.A. Angels 5, Detroit 2

Tampa Bay 6, Arizona 3

Kansas City 12, Houston 2

Oakland 2, Cincinnati 0

Wednesday’s Games

Texas (Miller 1-2) at Pittsburgh (Kingham 1-0), 12:35 p.m.

Arizona (Ray 2-1) at Tampa Bay (Morton 3-0), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lopez 2-4) at Cleveland (Bieber 2-1), 6:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Loaisiga 1-0), 6:35 p.m.

Boston (Sale 1-5) at Baltimore (Cashner 4-1), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Gibson 2-1) at Toronto (Thornton 0-3), 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Skaggs 3-2) at Detroit (Boyd 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Lopez 0-3) at Houston (Peacock 2-2), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 0-4) at Oakland (Anderson 4-2), 10:07 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Banuelos 2-1) at Cleveland (Carrasco 2-3), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Pena 1-1) at Detroit (Ross 1-4), 1:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Roark 2-1) at Oakland (Bassitt 1-0), 3:37 p.m.

Seattle (Leake 2-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 1-3), 6:35 p.m.

Texas (Minor 3-2) at Houston (Miley 2-2), 8:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|13 Federal IT Governance Summit...
5|13 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Naval Air Crewman lowered from a Sea Hawk helicopter

Today in History

1846: President James K. Polk declares war on Mexico

Get our daily newsletter.