|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|23
|13
|.639
|—
|New York
|21
|14
|.600
|1½
|Boston
|18
|19
|.486
|5½
|Toronto
|15
|21
|.417
|8
|Baltimore
|13
|23
|.361
|10
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|22
|12
|.647
|—
|Cleveland
|18
|16
|.529
|4
|Chicago
|16
|18
|.471
|6
|Detroit
|15
|17
|.469
|6
|Kansas City
|13
|24
|.351
|10½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|21
|15
|.583
|—
|Seattle
|19
|19
|.500
|3
|Texas
|17
|17
|.500
|3
|Los Angeles
|16
|19
|.457
|4½
|Oakland
|16
|21
|.432
|5½
___
Chicago White Sox 2, Cleveland 0
N.Y. Yankees 5, Seattle 4
Boston 8, Baltimore 5
Pittsburgh 5, Texas 4
Minnesota 3, Toronto 0
L.A. Angels 5, Detroit 2
Tampa Bay 6, Arizona 3
Kansas City 12, Houston 2
Oakland 2, Cincinnati 0
Texas 9, Pittsburgh 6
Arizona 3, Tampa Bay 2, 13 innings
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Banuelos 2-1) at Cleveland (Carrasco 2-3), 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at Detroit (Carpenter 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Roark 2-1) at Oakland (Bassitt 1-0), 3:37 p.m.
Seattle (Leake 2-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 1-3), 6:35 p.m.
Texas (Minor 3-2) at Houston (Miley 2-2), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Cleveland at Oakland, 9:37 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.