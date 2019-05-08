Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
American League

May 8, 2019 5:54 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 23 13 .639
New York 21 14 .600
Boston 18 19 .486
Toronto 15 21 .417 8
Baltimore 13 23 .361 10
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 22 12 .647
Cleveland 18 16 .529 4
Chicago 16 18 .471 6
Detroit 15 17 .469 6
Kansas City 13 24 .351 10½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 21 15 .583
Seattle 19 19 .500 3
Texas 17 17 .500 3
Los Angeles 16 19 .457
Oakland 16 21 .432

___

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 2, Cleveland 0

N.Y. Yankees 5, Seattle 4

Boston 8, Baltimore 5

Pittsburgh 5, Texas 4

Minnesota 3, Toronto 0

L.A. Angels 5, Detroit 2

Tampa Bay 6, Arizona 3

Kansas City 12, Houston 2

Oakland 2, Cincinnati 0

Wednesday’s Games

Texas 9, Pittsburgh 6

Arizona 3, Tampa Bay 2, 13 innings

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Banuelos 2-1) at Cleveland (Carrasco 2-3), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Detroit (Carpenter 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Roark 2-1) at Oakland (Bassitt 1-0), 3:37 p.m.

Seattle (Leake 2-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 1-3), 6:35 p.m.

Texas (Minor 3-2) at Houston (Miley 2-2), 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Cleveland at Oakland, 9:37 p.m.

