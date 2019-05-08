Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American League

May 8, 2019 11:01 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 23 13 .639
New York 21 15 .583 2
Boston 18 19 .486
Toronto 15 22 .405
Baltimore 13 23 .361 10
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 23 12 .657
Cleveland 19 16 .543 4
Detroit 16 17 .485 6
Chicago 16 19 .457 7
Kansas City 13 25 .342 11½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 22 15 .595
Seattle 20 19 .513 3
Texas 17 17 .500
Los Angeles 16 20 .444
Oakland 16 21 .432 6

___

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 2, Cleveland 0

N.Y. Yankees 5, Seattle 4

Boston 8, Baltimore 5

        Insight by Leidos: DHS, GSA and Justice Department address the future of network infrastructure capabilities in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Pittsburgh 5, Texas 4

Minnesota 3, Toronto 0

L.A. Angels 5, Detroit 2

Tampa Bay 6, Arizona 3

Kansas City 12, Houston 2

Oakland 2, Cincinnati 0

        Say thanks by sending a free eCard through our May We Say Thank You campaign during Public Service Recognition Week.

Wednesday’s Games

Texas 9, Pittsburgh 6

Arizona 3, Tampa Bay 2, 13 innings

Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 3

Seattle 10, N.Y. Yankees 1

Minnesota 9, Toronto 1

Detroit 10, L.A. Angels 3

Houston 9, Kansas City 0

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Banuelos 2-1) at Cleveland (Carrasco 2-3), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Detroit (Carpenter 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Roark 2-1) at Oakland (Bassitt 1-0), 3:37 p.m.

Seattle (Leake 2-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 1-3), 6:35 p.m.

Texas (Minor 3-2) at Houston (Miley 2-2), 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Cleveland at Oakland, 9:37 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|14 2019 DoD and Federal Knowledge...
5|14 TechNet Cyber
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines in Alaska patrol during a simulated airfield seizure

Today in History

1868: Senate acquits President Andrew Johnson of high crimes and misdemeanors

Get our daily newsletter.