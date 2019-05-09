|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|23
|13
|.639
|—
|New York
|22
|15
|.595
|1½
|Boston
|19
|19
|.500
|5
|Toronto
|15
|22
|.405
|8½
|Baltimore
|13
|24
|.351
|10½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|23
|12
|.657
|—
|Cleveland
|20
|16
|.556
|3½
|Detroit
|16
|18
|.471
|6½
|Chicago
|16
|20
|.444
|7½
|Kansas City
|13
|25
|.342
|11½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|22
|15
|.595
|—
|Seattle
|20
|20
|.500
|3½
|Texas
|17
|17
|.500
|3½
|Los Angeles
|17
|20
|.459
|5
|Oakland
|17
|22
|.436
|6
Texas 9, Pittsburgh 6
Arizona 3, Tampa Bay 2, 13 innings
Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 3
Seattle 10, N.Y. Yankees 1
Boston 2, Baltimore 1, 12 innings
Minnesota 9, Toronto 1
Detroit 10, L.A. Angels 3
Houston 9, Kansas City 0
Oakland 5, Cincinnati 4, 13 innings
Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 0, 5 innings
L.A. Angels 13, Detroit 0
Cincinnati 3, Oakland 0
N.Y. Yankees 3, Seattle 1
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Cahill 1-3) at Baltimore (Straily 1-2), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Covey 0-1) at Toronto (Buchholz 0-2), 7:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (German 6-1) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 6-0), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Swanson 1-3) at Boston (Rodriguez 3-2), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Ross 1-4) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 4-2), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Lynn 4-2) at Houston (Verlander 5-1), 8:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Arrieta 4-2) at Kansas City (Bailey 3-3), 8:15 p.m.
Cleveland (Anderson 0-1) at Oakland (Montas 4-2), 9:37 p.m.
Seattle at Boston, 1:05 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m., 1st game
Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m., 2nd game
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
