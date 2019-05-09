Listen Live Sports

American League

May 9, 2019 11:14 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 23 13 .639
New York 22 15 .595
Boston 19 19 .500 5
Toronto 15 22 .405
Baltimore 13 24 .351 10½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 23 12 .657
Cleveland 20 16 .556
Detroit 16 18 .471
Chicago 16 20 .444
Kansas City 13 25 .342 11½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 23 15 .605
Seattle 20 20 .500 4
Texas 17 18 .486
Los Angeles 17 20 .459
Oakland 17 22 .436

___

Wednesday’s Games

Texas 9, Pittsburgh 6

Arizona 3, Tampa Bay 2, 13 innings

Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 3

Seattle 10, N.Y. Yankees 1

Boston 2, Baltimore 1, 12 innings

Minnesota 9, Toronto 1

Detroit 10, L.A. Angels 3

Houston 9, Kansas City 0

Oakland 5, Cincinnati 4, 13 innings

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 0, 5 innings

L.A. Angels 13, Detroit 0

Cincinnati 3, Oakland 0

N.Y. Yankees 3, Seattle 1

Houston 4, Texas 2

Friday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Cahill 1-3) at Baltimore (Straily 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Covey 0-1) at Toronto (Buchholz 0-2), 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (German 6-1) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 6-0), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Swanson 1-3) at Boston (Rodriguez 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Ross 1-4) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 4-2), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Lynn 4-2) at Houston (Verlander 5-1), 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Arrieta 4-2) at Kansas City (Bailey 3-3), 8:15 p.m.

Cleveland (Anderson 0-1) at Oakland (Montas 4-2), 9:37 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Seattle at Boston, 1:05 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

