|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|23
|14
|.622
|—
|New York
|23
|15
|.605
|½
|Boston
|20
|19
|.513
|4
|Toronto
|16
|22
|.421
|7½
|Baltimore
|13
|24
|.351
|10
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|23
|12
|.657
|—
|Cleveland
|20
|16
|.556
|3½
|Detroit
|16
|18
|.471
|6½
|Chicago
|16
|21
|.432
|8
|Kansas City
|13
|25
|.342
|11½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|23
|15
|.605
|—
|Seattle
|20
|21
|.488
|4½
|Texas
|17
|18
|.486
|4½
|Los Angeles
|17
|20
|.459
|5½
|Oakland
|17
|22
|.436
|6½
___
Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 0, 5 innings
L.A. Angels 13, Detroit 0
Cincinnati 3, Oakland 0
N.Y. Yankees 3, Seattle 1
Houston 4, Texas 2
Toronto 4, Chicago White Sox 3
Boston 14, Seattle 1
N.Y. Yankees 4, Tampa Bay 3
L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Cleveland at Oakland, 9:37 p.m.
Seattle (Hernandez 1-3) at Boston (Porcello 2-3), 1:05 p.m.
Detroit (Turnbull 2-2) at Minnesota (Pineda 2-3), 2:10 p.m., 1st game
Chicago White Sox (Nova 1-3) at Toronto (Stroman 1-5), 3:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Bauer 4-2) at Oakland (Brooks 2-3), 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Harvey 1-3) at Baltimore (Bundy 1-4), 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 2-1) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eflin 4-3) at Kansas City (Keller 2-3), 7:15 p.m.
Detroit (Soto 0-0) at Minnesota (Stewart 0-1), 8:10 p.m., 2nd game
Texas (Smyly 0-2) at Houston (Cole 3-4), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Seattle at Boston, 1:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.
Cleveland at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.