American League

May 10, 2019 10:46 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 23 14 .622
New York 23 15 .605 ½
Boston 20 19 .513 4
Toronto 16 22 .421
Baltimore 13 24 .351 10
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 23 12 .657
Cleveland 20 16 .556
Detroit 16 18 .471
Chicago 16 21 .432 8
Kansas City 13 25 .342 11½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 24 15 .615
Seattle 20 21 .488 5
Texas 17 19 .472
Los Angeles 17 20 .459 6
Oakland 17 22 .436 7

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 0, 5 innings

L.A. Angels 13, Detroit 0

Cincinnati 3, Oakland 0

N.Y. Yankees 3, Seattle 1

Houston 4, Texas 2

Friday’s Games

Toronto 4, Chicago White Sox 3

Boston 14, Seattle 1

N.Y. Yankees 4, Tampa Bay 3

Houston 3, Texas 0

L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Cleveland at Oakland, 9:37 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Seattle (Hernandez 1-3) at Boston (Porcello 2-3), 1:05 p.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 2-2) at Minnesota (Pineda 2-3), 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Chicago White Sox (Nova 1-3) at Toronto (Stroman 1-5), 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Bauer 4-2) at Oakland (Brooks 2-3), 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Harvey 1-3) at Baltimore (Bundy 1-4), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 2-1) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 4-3) at Kansas City (Keller 2-3), 7:15 p.m.

Detroit (Soto 0-0) at Minnesota (Stewart 0-1), 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

Texas (Smyly 0-2) at Houston (Cole 3-4), 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Seattle at Boston, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

Cleveland at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

