|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|24
|14
|.632
|—
|New York
|23
|16
|.590
|1½
|Boston
|21
|19
|.525
|4
|Toronto
|16
|23
|.410
|8½
|Baltimore
|13
|26
|.333
|11½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|24
|13
|.649
|—
|Cleveland
|20
|18
|.526
|4½
|Detroit
|17
|19
|.472
|6½
|Chicago
|17
|21
|.447
|7½
|Kansas City
|14
|25
|.359
|11
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|24
|15
|.615
|—
|Los Angeles
|19
|20
|.487
|5
|Seattle
|20
|22
|.476
|5½
|Texas
|17
|19
|.472
|5½
|Oakland
|19
|22
|.463
|6
L.A. Angels 8, Baltimore 3
Toronto 4, Chicago White Sox 3
Boston 14, Seattle 1
N.Y. Yankees 4, Tampa Bay 3
Houston 3, Texas 0
Minnesota 6, Detroit 0
Kansas City 5, Philadelphia 1
Oakland 4, Cleveland 3, 12 innings
Boston 9, Seattle 5
Detroit 5, Minnesota 3, 1st game
Chicago White Sox 7, Toronto 2
L.A. Angels 7, Baltimore 2
Oakland 3, Cleveland 2
Tampa Bay 7, N.Y. Yankees 2
Philadelphia at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m., 2nd game
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Canning 1-0) at Baltimore (Means 4-3), 1:05 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 5-1) at Boston (Velazquez 0-2), 1:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 3-1) at Toronto (Sanchez 3-3), 1:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 2-3) at Tampa Bay (Snell 3-3), 1:10 p.m.
Detroit (Norris 1-1) at Minnesota (Perez 5-0), 2:10 p.m.
Texas (Sampson 0-2) at Houston (Martin 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Velasquez 1-2) at Kansas City (Junis 3-3), 2:15 p.m.
Cleveland (Rodriguez 0-2) at Oakland (Mengden 0-0), 4:07 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.
Houston at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
