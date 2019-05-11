Listen Live Sports

American League

May 11, 2019 11:00 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 24 14 .632
New York 23 16 .590
Boston 21 19 .525 4
Toronto 16 23 .410
Baltimore 13 26 .333 11½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 25 13 .658
Cleveland 20 18 .526 5
Detroit 17 20 .459
Chicago 17 21 .447 8
Kansas City 14 26 .350 12
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 24 15 .615
Los Angeles 19 20 .487 5
Seattle 20 22 .476
Texas 17 19 .472
Oakland 19 22 .463 6

Friday’s Games

L.A. Angels 8, Baltimore 3

Toronto 4, Chicago White Sox 3

Boston 14, Seattle 1

N.Y. Yankees 4, Tampa Bay 3

Houston 3, Texas 0

Minnesota 6, Detroit 0

Kansas City 5, Philadelphia 1

Oakland 4, Cleveland 3, 12 innings

Saturday’s Games

Boston 9, Seattle 5

Detroit 5, Minnesota 3, 1st game

Chicago White Sox 7, Toronto 2

L.A. Angels 7, Baltimore 2

Oakland 3, Cleveland 2

Tampa Bay 7, N.Y. Yankees 2

Philadelphia 7, Kansas City 0

Minnesota 8, Detroit 3, 2nd game

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Canning 1-0) at Baltimore (Means 4-3), 1:05 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 5-1) at Boston (Velazquez 0-2), 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 3-1) at Toronto (Sanchez 3-3), 1:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 2-3) at Tampa Bay (Snell 3-3), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (Norris 1-1) at Minnesota (Perez 5-0), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Sampson 0-2) at Houston (Martin 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 1-2) at Kansas City (Junis 3-3), 2:15 p.m.

Cleveland (Rodriguez 0-2) at Oakland (Mengden 0-0), 4:07 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.

Houston at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

