|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|24
|14
|.632
|—
|New York
|23
|16
|.590
|1½
|Boston
|21
|19
|.525
|4
|Toronto
|16
|23
|.410
|8½
|Baltimore
|13
|26
|.333
|11½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|25
|13
|.658
|—
|Cleveland
|20
|18
|.526
|5
|Detroit
|17
|20
|.459
|7½
|Chicago
|17
|21
|.447
|8
|Kansas City
|14
|26
|.350
|12
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|25
|15
|.625
|—
|Los Angeles
|19
|20
|.487
|5½
|Seattle
|20
|22
|.476
|6
|Oakland
|19
|22
|.463
|6½
|Texas
|17
|20
|.459
|6½
___
Boston 9, Seattle 5
Detroit 5, Minnesota 3, 1st game
Chicago White Sox 7, Toronto 2
L.A. Angels 7, Baltimore 2
Oakland 3, Cleveland 2
Tampa Bay 7, N.Y. Yankees 2
Philadelphia 7, Kansas City 0
Minnesota 8, Detroit 3, 2nd game
Houston 11, Texas 4
L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Seattle at Boston, 1:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.
Cleveland at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Hess 1-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Loaisiga 1-1), 6:35 p.m.
Houston (Peacock 3-2) at Detroit (Boyd 4-2), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Skaggs 3-3) at Minnesota (Berrios 6-1), 7:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 2-1) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 2-4), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Fiers 3-3) at Seattle (Kikuchi 2-1), 10:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.
Colorado at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Texas at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Toronto at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.