American League

May 12, 2019 4:59 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 24 15 .615
New York 24 16 .600 ½
Boston 22 19 .537 3
Toronto 16 24 .400
Baltimore 13 26 .333 11
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 25 13 .658
Cleveland 20 18 .526 5
Chicago 18 21 .462
Detroit 17 20 .459
Kansas City 14 27 .341 12½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 25 15 .625
Los Angeles 19 20 .487
Seattle 20 23 .465
Oakland 19 22 .463
Texas 17 20 .459

___

Saturday’s Games

Boston 9, Seattle 5

Detroit 5, Minnesota 3, 1st game

Chicago White Sox 7, Toronto 2

L.A. Angels 7, Baltimore 2

Oakland 3, Cleveland 2

Tampa Bay 7, N.Y. Yankees 2

Philadelphia 7, Kansas City 0

Minnesota 8, Detroit 3, 2nd game

Houston 11, Texas 4

Sunday’s Games

Boston 11, Seattle 2

Chicago White Sox 5, Toronto 1

N.Y. Yankees 7, Tampa Bay 1

Philadelphia 6, Kansas City 1

L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Baltimore (Hess 1-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Loaisiga 1-1), 6:35 p.m.

Houston (Peacock 3-2) at Detroit (Boyd 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Skaggs 3-3) at Minnesota (Berrios 6-1), 7:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 2-1) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 2-4), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Fiers 3-3) at Seattle (Kikuchi 2-1), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.

Colorado at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Toronto at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

