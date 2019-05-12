Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American League

May 12, 2019 7:16 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 24 15 .615
New York 24 16 .600 ½
Boston 22 19 .537 3
Toronto 16 24 .400
Baltimore 14 26 .350 10½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 25 14 .641
Cleveland 21 18 .538 4
Detroit 18 20 .474
Chicago 18 21 .462 7
Kansas City 14 27 .341 12
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 26 15 .634
Los Angeles 19 21 .475
Seattle 20 23 .465 7
Oakland 19 23 .452
Texas 17 21 .447

___

Saturday’s Games

Boston 9, Seattle 5

Detroit 5, Minnesota 3, 1st game

Chicago White Sox 7, Toronto 2

        Insight by HID Global: State technology leaders from New York, Texas and NASCIO come together to address IAM's newfound popularity in this free webinar.

Advertisement

L.A. Angels 7, Baltimore 2

Oakland 3, Cleveland 2

Tampa Bay 7, N.Y. Yankees 2

Philadelphia 7, Kansas City 0

Minnesota 8, Detroit 3, 2nd game

Houston 11, Texas 4

        Honor current and former members of the Armed Forces. Send them a free eCard during National Military Appreciation Month.

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 5, L.A. Angels 1

Boston 11, Seattle 2

Chicago White Sox 5, Toronto 1

N.Y. Yankees 7, Tampa Bay 1

Detroit 5, Minnesota 3

Houston 15, Texas 5

Philadelphia 6, Kansas City 1

Cleveland 5, Oakland 3

Monday’s Games

Baltimore (Hess 1-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Loaisiga 1-1), 6:35 p.m.

Houston (Peacock 3-2) at Detroit (Boyd 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Skaggs 3-3) at Minnesota (Berrios 6-1), 7:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 2-1) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 2-4), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Fiers 3-3) at Seattle (Kikuchi 2-1), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.

Colorado at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Toronto at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|17 Industry Briefing on Army Intellectual...
5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Today in History

1973: Televised Watergate hearings begin

Get our daily newsletter.