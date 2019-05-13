East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 24 15 .615 — New York 24 16 .600 ½ Boston 22 19 .537 3 Toronto 16 24 .400 8½ Baltimore 14 26 .350 10½ Central Division W L Pct GB Minnesota 25 14 .641 — Cleveland 21 18 .538 4 Detroit 18 20 .474 6½ Chicago 18 21 .462 7 Kansas City 14 27 .341 12 West Division W L Pct GB Houston 26 15 .634 — Los Angeles 19 21 .475 6½ Seattle 20 23 .465 7 Oakland 19 23 .452 7½ Texas 17 21 .447 7½

Saturday’s Games

Boston 9, Seattle 5

Detroit 5, Minnesota 3, 1st game

Chicago White Sox 7, Toronto 2

L.A. Angels 7, Baltimore 2

Oakland 3, Cleveland 2

Tampa Bay 7, N.Y. Yankees 2

Philadelphia 7, Kansas City 0

Minnesota 8, Detroit 3, 2nd game

Houston 11, Texas 4

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 5, L.A. Angels 1

Boston 11, Seattle 2

Chicago White Sox 5, Toronto 1

N.Y. Yankees 7, Tampa Bay 1

Detroit 5, Minnesota 3

Houston 15, Texas 5

Philadelphia 6, Kansas City 1

Cleveland 5, Oakland 3

Monday’s Games

Baltimore (Hess 1-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Loaisiga 1-1), 6:35 p.m.

Houston (Peacock 3-2) at Detroit (Boyd 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Skaggs 3-3) at Minnesota (Berrios 6-1), 7:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 2-1) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 2-4), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Fiers 3-3) at Seattle (Kikuchi 2-1), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland (Carrasco 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Banuelos 2-2), 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Cashner 4-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 2-3), 6:35 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 2-5) at Boston (Sale 1-5), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Miley 3-2) at Detroit (Carpenter 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Morton 3-0) at Miami (Smith 3-0), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Minnesota (Gibson 3-1), 7:40 p.m.

Texas (Miller 1-2) at Kansas City (Duffy 1-1), 8:15 p.m.

Toronto (Thornton 0-4) at San Francisco (Holland 1-4), 9:45 p.m.

Oakland (Anderson 4-2) at Seattle (Leake 2-4), 10:10 p.m.

