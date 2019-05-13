Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
American League

May 13, 2019 8:53 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 24 15 .615
New York 24 16 .600 ½
Boston 22 19 .537 3
Toronto 16 24 .400
Baltimore 14 26 .350 10½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 25 14 .641
Cleveland 21 18 .538 4
Detroit 18 20 .474
Chicago 18 21 .462 7
Kansas City 14 27 .341 12
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 26 15 .634
Los Angeles 19 21 .475
Seattle 20 23 .465 7
Oakland 19 23 .452
Texas 17 21 .447

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 5, L.A. Angels 1

Boston 11, Seattle 2

Chicago White Sox 5, Toronto 1

N.Y. Yankees 7, Tampa Bay 1

Detroit 5, Minnesota 3

Houston 15, Texas 5

Philadelphia 6, Kansas City 1

Cleveland 5, Oakland 3

Monday’s Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Houston at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland (Carrasco 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Banuelos 2-2), 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Cashner 4-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 2-3), 6:35 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 2-5) at Boston (Sale 1-5), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Miley 3-2) at Detroit (Carpenter 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Morton 3-0) at Miami (Smith 3-0), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Pena 2-1) at Minnesota (Gibson 3-1), 7:40 p.m.

Texas (Miller 1-2) at Kansas City (Duffy 1-1), 8:15 p.m.

Toronto (Thornton 0-4) at San Francisco (Beede 0-1), 9:45 p.m.

Oakland (Anderson 4-2) at Seattle (Leake 2-4), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.

Colorado at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

