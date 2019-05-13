|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|24
|15
|.615
|—
|New York
|24
|16
|.600
|½
|Boston
|22
|19
|.537
|3
|Toronto
|16
|24
|.400
|8½
|Baltimore
|14
|26
|.350
|10½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|25
|14
|.641
|—
|Cleveland
|21
|19
|.525
|4½
|Chicago
|19
|21
|.475
|6½
|Detroit
|18
|21
|.462
|7
|Kansas City
|14
|27
|.341
|12
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|27
|15
|.643
|—
|Los Angeles
|19
|21
|.475
|7
|Seattle
|20
|23
|.465
|7½
|Oakland
|19
|23
|.452
|8
|Texas
|17
|21
|.447
|8
___
Baltimore 5, L.A. Angels 1
Boston 11, Seattle 2
Chicago White Sox 5, Toronto 1
N.Y. Yankees 7, Tampa Bay 1
Detroit 5, Minnesota 3
Houston 15, Texas 5
Philadelphia 6, Kansas City 1
Cleveland 5, Oakland 3
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Houston 8, Detroit 1
Chicago White Sox 5, Cleveland 2
L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Carrasco 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Banuelos 2-2), 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Cashner 4-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 2-3), 6:35 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 2-5) at Boston (Sale 1-5), 7:10 p.m.
Houston (Miley 3-2) at Detroit (Carpenter 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Morton 3-0) at Miami (Smith 3-0), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Pena 2-1) at Minnesota (Gibson 3-1), 7:40 p.m.
Texas (Miller 1-2) at Kansas City (Duffy 1-1), 8:15 p.m.
Toronto (Thornton 0-4) at San Francisco (Beede 0-1), 9:45 p.m.
Oakland (Anderson 4-2) at Seattle (Leake 2-4), 10:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 3:05 p.m., 1st game
Toronto at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m., 2nd game
Colorado at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.