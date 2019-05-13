Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American League

May 13, 2019 11:00 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 24 15 .615
New York 24 16 .600 ½
Boston 22 19 .537 3
Toronto 16 24 .400
Baltimore 14 26 .350 10½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 25 15 .625
Cleveland 21 19 .525 4
Chicago 19 21 .475 6
Detroit 18 21 .462
Kansas City 14 27 .341 11½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 27 15 .643
Los Angeles 20 21 .488
Seattle 20 23 .465
Oakland 19 23 .452 8
Texas 17 21 .447 8

___

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 5, L.A. Angels 1

Boston 11, Seattle 2

Chicago White Sox 5, Toronto 1

        Insight by HID Global: State technology leaders from New York, Texas and NASCIO come together to address IAM's newfound popularity in this free webinar.

Advertisement

N.Y. Yankees 7, Tampa Bay 1

Detroit 5, Minnesota 3

Houston 15, Texas 5

Philadelphia 6, Kansas City 1

Cleveland 5, Oakland 3

Monday’s Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

        Honor current and former members of the Armed Forces. Send them a free eCard during National Military Appreciation Month.

Houston 8, Detroit 1

L.A. Angels 5, Minnesota 4

Chicago White Sox 5, Cleveland 2

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland (Carrasco 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Banuelos 2-2), 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Cashner 4-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 2-3), 6:35 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 2-5) at Boston (Sale 1-5), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Miley 3-2) at Detroit (Carpenter 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Morton 3-0) at Miami (Smith 3-0), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Pena 2-1) at Minnesota (Gibson 3-1), 7:40 p.m.

Texas (Miller 1-2) at Kansas City (Duffy 1-1), 8:15 p.m.

Toronto (Thornton 0-4) at San Francisco (Beede 0-1), 9:45 p.m.

Oakland (Anderson 4-2) at Seattle (Leake 2-4), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 3:05 p.m., 1st game

Toronto at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m., 2nd game

Colorado at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 Government Contracting Industry...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Today in History

1973: Televised Watergate hearings begin

Get our daily newsletter.