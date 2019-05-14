|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|24
|15
|.615
|—
|New York
|24
|16
|.600
|½
|Boston
|22
|19
|.537
|3
|Toronto
|16
|24
|.400
|8½
|Baltimore
|14
|26
|.350
|10½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|25
|15
|.625
|—
|Cleveland
|21
|19
|.525
|4
|Chicago
|19
|21
|.475
|6
|Detroit
|18
|21
|.462
|6½
|Kansas City
|14
|27
|.341
|11½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|27
|15
|.643
|—
|Los Angeles
|20
|21
|.488
|6½
|Seattle
|21
|23
|.477
|7
|Texas
|17
|21
|.447
|8
|Oakland
|19
|24
|.442
|8½
___
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Houston 8, Detroit 1
L.A. Angels 5, Minnesota 4
Chicago White Sox 5, Cleveland 2
Seattle 6, Oakland 5, 10 innings
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.
Colorado at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Texas at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Toronto at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Cahill 2-3) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 5-2), 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (German 7-1), 3:05 p.m., 1st game
Toronto (TBD) at San Francisco (TBD), 3:45 p.m.
Baltimore (Straily 1-3) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 6:35 p.m., 2nd game
Colorado (Marquez 4-2) at Boston (Rodriguez 4-2), 7:10 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 6-1) at Detroit (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Miami (Urena 1-5), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Minor 3-3) at Kansas City (Lopez 0-4), 8:15 p.m.
Oakland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Texas at Kansas City, 1:15 p.m.
Baltimore at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.