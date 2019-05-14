East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 24 15 .615 — New York 24 16 .600 ½ Boston 22 19 .537 3 Toronto 16 24 .400 8½ Baltimore 14 26 .350 10½ Central Division W L Pct GB Minnesota 25 15 .625 — Cleveland 21 19 .525 4 Chicago 19 21 .475 6 Detroit 18 21 .462 6½ Kansas City 14 27 .341 11½ West Division W L Pct GB Houston 27 15 .643 — Los Angeles 20 21 .488 6½ Seattle 21 23 .477 7 Texas 17 21 .447 8 Oakland 19 24 .442 8½

___

Monday’s Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Houston 8, Detroit 1

L.A. Angels 5, Minnesota 4

Chicago White Sox 5, Cleveland 2

Seattle 6, Oakland 5, 10 innings

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.

Colorado at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Toronto at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Cahill 2-3) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 5-2), 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (German 7-1), 3:05 p.m., 1st game

Toronto (TBD) at San Francisco (TBD), 3:45 p.m.

Baltimore (Straily 1-3) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 6:35 p.m., 2nd game

Colorado (Marquez 4-2) at Boston (Rodriguez 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 6-1) at Detroit (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Miami (Urena 1-5), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Minor 3-3) at Kansas City (Lopez 0-4), 8:15 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Oakland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 1:15 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

