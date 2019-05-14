Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
American League

May 14, 2019 10:52 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 25 15 .625
New York 24 16 .600 1
Boston 22 19 .537
Toronto 16 24 .400 9
Baltimore 14 26 .350 11
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 26 15 .634
Cleveland 22 19 .537 4
Chicago 19 22 .463 7
Detroit 18 22 .450
Kansas City 14 27 .341 12
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 28 15 .651
Seattle 21 23 .477
Los Angeles 20 22 .476
Texas 17 21 .447
Oakland 19 24 .442 9

Monday’s Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Houston 8, Detroit 1

L.A. Angels 5, Minnesota 4

Chicago White Sox 5, Cleveland 2

Seattle 6, Oakland 5, 10 innings

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Cleveland 9, Chicago White Sox 0

Houston 11, Detroit 4

Tampa Bay 4, Miami 0

Minnesota 4, L.A. Angels 3

Colorado at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Toronto at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Cahill 2-3) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 5-2), 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (German 7-1), 3:05 p.m., 1st game

Toronto (TBD) at San Francisco (TBD), 3:45 p.m.

Baltimore (Straily 1-3) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 6:35 p.m., 2nd game

Colorado (Marquez 4-2) at Boston (Rodriguez 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 6-1) at Detroit (Soto 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Miami (Urena 1-5), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Minor 3-3) at Kansas City (Lopez 0-4), 8:15 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Oakland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 1:15 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

