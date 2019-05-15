|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|25
|15
|.625
|—
|New York
|24
|16
|.600
|1
|Boston
|22
|20
|.524
|4
|Toronto
|17
|24
|.415
|8½
|Baltimore
|14
|26
|.350
|11
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|26
|15
|.634
|—
|Cleveland
|22
|19
|.537
|4
|Chicago
|19
|22
|.463
|7
|Detroit
|18
|22
|.450
|7½
|Kansas City
|15
|27
|.357
|11½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|28
|15
|.651
|—
|Seattle
|22
|23
|.489
|7
|Los Angeles
|20
|22
|.476
|7½
|Texas
|17
|22
|.436
|9
|Oakland
|19
|25
|.432
|9½
___
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Houston 8, Detroit 1
L.A. Angels 5, Minnesota 4
Chicago White Sox 5, Cleveland 2
Seattle 6, Oakland 5, 10 innings
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Cleveland 9, Chicago White Sox 0
Colorado 5, Boston 4, 11 innings
Houston 11, Detroit 4
Tampa Bay 4, Miami 0
Minnesota 4, L.A. Angels 3
Kansas City 11, Texas 5
Toronto 7, San Francisco 3
Seattle 4, Oakland 3
L.A. Angels (Cahill 2-3) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 5-2), 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Hess 1-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 2-3), 3:05 p.m., 1st game
Toronto (Pannone 1-3) at San Francisco (Anderson 0-0), 3:45 p.m.
Baltimore (Cashner 4-1) at N.Y. Yankees (German 7-1), 6:35 p.m., 2nd game
Colorado (Marquez 4-2) at Boston (Rodriguez 4-2), 7:10 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 6-1) at Detroit (Soto 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Stanek 0-1) at Miami (Urena 1-5), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Minor 3-3) at Kansas City (Lopez 0-4), 8:15 p.m.
Oakland (Bassitt 1-1) at Detroit (Turnbull 2-2), 1:10 p.m.
Texas (Lynn 4-3) at Kansas City (Bailey 4-3), 1:15 p.m.
Baltimore (Bundy 1-5) at Cleveland (Bauer 4-2), 6:10 p.m.
Toronto (Stroman 1-6) at Chicago White Sox (Covey 0-2), 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Pineda 2-3) at Seattle (Swanson 1-4), 10:10 p.m.
