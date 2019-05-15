East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 25 15 .625 — New York 24 16 .600 1 Boston 22 20 .524 4 Toronto 17 24 .415 8½ Baltimore 14 26 .350 11 Central Division W L Pct GB Minnesota 26 15 .634 — Cleveland 22 19 .537 4 Chicago 19 22 .463 7 Detroit 18 22 .450 7½ Kansas City 15 27 .357 11½ West Division W L Pct GB Houston 28 15 .651 — Seattle 22 23 .489 7 Los Angeles 20 22 .476 7½ Texas 17 22 .436 9 Oakland 19 25 .432 9½

Monday’s Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Houston 8, Detroit 1

L.A. Angels 5, Minnesota 4

Chicago White Sox 5, Cleveland 2

Seattle 6, Oakland 5, 10 innings

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Cleveland 9, Chicago White Sox 0

Colorado 5, Boston 4, 11 innings

Houston 11, Detroit 4

Tampa Bay 4, Miami 0

Minnesota 4, L.A. Angels 3

Kansas City 11, Texas 5

Toronto 7, San Francisco 3

Seattle 4, Oakland 3

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Cahill 2-3) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 5-2), 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Hess 1-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 2-3), 3:05 p.m., 1st game

Toronto (Pannone 1-3) at San Francisco (Anderson 0-0), 3:45 p.m.

Baltimore (Cashner 4-1) at N.Y. Yankees (German 7-1), 6:35 p.m., 2nd game

Colorado (Marquez 4-2) at Boston (Rodriguez 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 6-1) at Detroit (Soto 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Stanek 0-1) at Miami (Urena 1-5), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Minor 3-3) at Kansas City (Lopez 0-4), 8:15 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Oakland (Bassitt 1-1) at Detroit (Turnbull 2-2), 1:10 p.m.

Texas (Lynn 4-3) at Kansas City (Bailey 4-3), 1:15 p.m.

Baltimore (Bundy 1-5) at Cleveland (Bauer 4-2), 6:10 p.m.

Toronto (Stroman 1-6) at Chicago White Sox (Covey 0-2), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Pineda 2-3) at Seattle (Swanson 1-4), 10:10 p.m.

