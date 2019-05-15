Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
American League

May 15, 2019 9:55 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 25 15 .625
New York 26 16 .619
Boston 22 20 .524 4
Toronto 17 25 .405 9
Baltimore 14 28 .333 12
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 27 15 .643
Cleveland 22 19 .537
Chicago 19 22 .463
Detroit 18 23 .439
Kansas City 15 27 .357 12
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 29 15 .659
Seattle 22 23 .489
Los Angeles 20 23 .465
Texas 17 22 .436
Oakland 19 25 .432 10

___

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Cleveland 9, Chicago White Sox 0

Colorado 5, Boston 4, 11 innings

Houston 11, Detroit 4

Tampa Bay 4, Miami 0

Minnesota 4, L.A. Angels 3

Kansas City 11, Texas 5

Toronto 7, San Francisco 3

Seattle 4, Oakland 3

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota 8, L.A. Angels 7

N.Y. Yankees 5, Baltimore 3, 1st game

San Francisco 4, Toronto 3

N.Y. Yankees 3, Baltimore 1, 2nd game

Houston 5, Detroit 1

Colorado at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Oakland (Bassitt 1-1) at Detroit (Turnbull 2-2), 1:10 p.m.

Texas (Lynn 4-3) at Kansas City (Bailey 4-3), 1:15 p.m.

Baltimore (Straily 1-3) at Cleveland (Bauer 4-2), 6:10 p.m.

Toronto (Stroman 1-6) at Chicago White Sox (Covey 0-2), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Pineda 2-3) at Seattle (Swanson 1-4), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

