American League

May 16, 2019 10:02 am
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 26 15 .634
New York 26 16 .619 ½
Boston 23 20 .535 4
Toronto 17 25 .405
Baltimore 14 28 .333 12½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 27 15 .643
Cleveland 22 19 .537
Chicago 19 22 .463
Detroit 18 23 .439
Kansas City 15 28 .349 12½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 29 15 .659
Seattle 22 23 .489
Los Angeles 20 23 .465
Texas 18 22 .450 9
Oakland 19 25 .432 10

___

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota 8, L.A. Angels 7

N.Y. Yankees 5, Baltimore 3, 1st game

San Francisco 4, Toronto 3

N.Y. Yankees 3, Baltimore 1, 2nd game

Boston 6, Colorado 5, 10 innings

Houston 5, Detroit 1

Tampa Bay 1, Miami 0

Texas 6, Kansas City 1

Thursday’s Games

Oakland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 1:15 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 2-1), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Bundy 1-5) at Cleveland (Rodriguez 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Cole 4-4) at Boston (Porcello 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 4-2) at Detroit (Norris 2-1), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 4-3) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.

Toronto (Sanchez 3-4) at Chicago White Sox (Nova 2-3), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 2-4) at L.A. Angels (Harvey 1-3), 10:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Perez 5-1) at Seattle (Gonzales 5-2), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Oakland at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at Boston, 7:15 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

