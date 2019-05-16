East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 26 15 .634 — New York 26 16 .619 ½ Boston 23 20 .535 4 Toronto 17 25 .405 9½ Baltimore 14 28 .333 12½ Central Division W L Pct GB Minnesota 27 15 .643 — Cleveland 22 19 .537 4½ Chicago 19 22 .463 7½ Detroit 18 24 .429 9 Kansas City 15 29 .341 13 West Division W L Pct GB Houston 29 15 .659 — Seattle 22 23 .489 7½ Los Angeles 20 23 .465 8½ Texas 19 22 .463 8½ Oakland 20 25 .444 9½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota 8, L.A. Angels 7

N.Y. Yankees 5, Baltimore 3, 1st game

San Francisco 4, Toronto 3

N.Y. Yankees 3, Baltimore 1, 2nd game

Boston 6, Colorado 5, 10 innings

Houston 5, Detroit 1

Tampa Bay 1, Miami 0

Texas 6, Kansas City 1

Thursday’s Games

Oakland 17, Detroit 3

Texas 16, Kansas City 1

Baltimore at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 2-1), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Bundy 1-5) at Cleveland (Rodriguez 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Cole 4-4) at Boston (Porcello 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 4-2) at Detroit (Norris 2-1), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 4-3) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.

Toronto (Sanchez 3-4) at Chicago White Sox (Nova 2-3), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 2-4) at L.A. Angels (Harvey 1-3), 10:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Perez 5-1) at Seattle (Gonzales 5-2), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Oakland at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at Boston, 7:15 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

