|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|26
|15
|.634
|—
|New York
|26
|16
|.619
|½
|Boston
|23
|20
|.535
|4
|Toronto
|17
|25
|.405
|9½
|Baltimore
|14
|29
|.326
|13
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|27
|15
|.643
|—
|Cleveland
|23
|19
|.548
|4
|Chicago
|19
|22
|.463
|7½
|Detroit
|18
|24
|.429
|9
|Kansas City
|15
|29
|.341
|13
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|29
|15
|.659
|—
|Seattle
|22
|23
|.489
|7½
|Los Angeles
|20
|23
|.465
|8½
|Texas
|19
|22
|.463
|8½
|Oakland
|20
|25
|.444
|9½
___
Minnesota 8, L.A. Angels 7
N.Y. Yankees 5, Baltimore 3, 1st game
San Francisco 4, Toronto 3
N.Y. Yankees 3, Baltimore 1, 2nd game
Boston 6, Colorado 5, 10 innings
Houston 5, Detroit 1
Tampa Bay 1, Miami 0
Texas 6, Kansas City 1
Oakland 17, Detroit 3
Texas 16, Kansas City 1
Cleveland 14, Baltimore 7
Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Stanek 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 2-1), 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Bundy 1-5) at Cleveland (Rodriguez 1-2), 7:10 p.m.
Houston (Cole 4-4) at Boston (Porcello 3-3), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 4-2) at Detroit (Norris 2-1), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 4-3) at Texas (Leclerc 1-1), 8:05 p.m.
Toronto (Sanchez 3-4) at Chicago White Sox (Nova 2-3), 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 2-4) at L.A. Angels (Harvey 1-3), 10:07 p.m.
Minnesota (Perez 5-1) at Seattle (Gonzales 5-2), 10:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
Oakland at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.
Houston at Boston, 7:15 p.m.
Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
