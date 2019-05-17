Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American League

May 17, 2019 1:18 am
 
1 min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 26 15 .634
New York 26 16 .619 ½
Boston 23 20 .535 4
Toronto 17 26 .395 10
Baltimore 14 29 .326 13
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 28 15 .651
Cleveland 23 19 .548
Chicago 20 22 .476
Detroit 18 24 .429
Kansas City 15 29 .341 13½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 29 15 .659
Seattle 22 24 .478 8
Los Angeles 20 23 .465
Texas 19 22 .463
Oakland 20 25 .444

___

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota 8, L.A. Angels 7

N.Y. Yankees 5, Baltimore 3, 1st game

San Francisco 4, Toronto 3

        Insight by HID Global: State technology leaders from New York, Texas and NASCIO come together to address IAM's newfound popularity in this free webinar.

Advertisement

N.Y. Yankees 3, Baltimore 1, 2nd game

Boston 6, Colorado 5, 10 innings

Houston 5, Detroit 1

Tampa Bay 1, Miami 0

Texas 6, Kansas City 1

Thursday’s Games

Oakland 17, Detroit 3

        Honor current and former members of the Armed Forces. Send them a free eCard during National Military Appreciation Month.

Texas 16, Kansas City 1

Cleveland 14, Baltimore 7

Chicago White Sox 4, Toronto 2

Minnesota 11, Seattle 6

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Stanek 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 2-1), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Bundy 1-5) at Cleveland (Rodriguez 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Cole 4-4) at Boston (Porcello 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 4-2) at Detroit (Norris 2-1), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 4-3) at Texas (Leclerc 1-1), 8:05 p.m.

Toronto (Sanchez 3-4) at Chicago White Sox (Nova 2-3), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 2-4) at L.A. Angels (Harvey 1-3), 10:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Perez 5-1) at Seattle (Gonzales 5-2), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Oakland at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at Boston, 7:15 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 DataWorks Summit in Washington, DC
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sky Soldiers under cover of darkness

Today in History

1862: Homestead Act becomes law

Get our daily newsletter.