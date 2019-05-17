Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American League

May 17, 2019 9:44 pm
 
1 min read
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 26 15 .634
New York 26 16 .619 ½
Boston 23 20 .535 4
Toronto 17 26 .395 10
Baltimore 14 29 .326 13
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 28 15 .651
Cleveland 23 19 .548
Chicago 20 22 .476
Detroit 18 25 .419 10
Kansas City 15 29 .341 13½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 29 15 .659
Seattle 22 24 .478 8
Los Angeles 20 23 .465
Texas 19 22 .463
Oakland 21 25 .457 9

___

Thursday’s Games

Oakland 17, Detroit 3

Texas 16, Kansas City 1

Cleveland 14, Baltimore 7

Chicago White Sox 4, Toronto 2

Minnesota 11, Seattle 6

Friday’s Games

Oakland 7, Detroit 2

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Snell 3-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 3-3), 1:05 p.m.

Toronto (Richard 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-1), 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 2-3) at Texas (Chavez 0-1), 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 5-3) at Cleveland (Plutko 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Oakland (Mengden 0-1) at Detroit (Boyd 4-3), 4:10 p.m.

Houston (Martin 1-0) at Boston (Velazquez 1-2), 7:15 p.m.

Kansas City (Junis 3-4) at L.A. Angels (Canning 1-1), 10:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Berrios 6-2) at Seattle (LeBlanc 2-0), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Houston at Boston, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Oakland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

