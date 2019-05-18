|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|27
|16
|.628
|—
|Tampa Bay
|26
|16
|.619
|½
|Boston
|23
|21
|.523
|4½
|Toronto
|18
|26
|.409
|9½
|Baltimore
|15
|29
|.341
|12½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|29
|15
|.659
|—
|Cleveland
|23
|20
|.535
|5½
|Chicago
|20
|23
|.465
|8½
|Detroit
|18
|25
|.419
|10½
|Kansas City
|15
|29
|.341
|14
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|30
|15
|.667
|—
|Texas
|20
|22
|.476
|8½
|Seattle
|22
|25
|.468
|9
|Los Angeles
|20
|23
|.465
|9
|Oakland
|21
|25
|.457
|9½
___
Oakland 17, Detroit 3
Texas 16, Kansas City 1
Cleveland 14, Baltimore 7
Chicago White Sox 4, Toronto 2
Minnesota 11, Seattle 6
N.Y. Yankees 4, Tampa Bay 3
Baltimore 5, Cleveland 1
Houston 3, Boston 1
Oakland 7, Detroit 2
Texas 7, St. Louis 3
Toronto 10, Chicago White Sox 2
Minnesota 7, Seattle 1
Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Snell 3-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 3-3), 1:05 p.m.
Toronto (Richard 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-1), 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Hudson 2-3) at Texas (Chavez 0-1), 4:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Means 5-3) at Cleveland (Plutko 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Oakland (Mengden 0-1) at Detroit (Boyd 4-3), 4:10 p.m.
Houston (Martin 1-0) at Boston (Velazquez 1-2), 7:15 p.m.
Kansas City (Junis 3-4) at L.A. Angels (Canning 1-1), 10:07 p.m.
Minnesota (Berrios 6-2) at Seattle (LeBlanc 2-0), 10:10 p.m.
Houston at Boston, 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Oakland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Texas, 3:05 p.m.
Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.