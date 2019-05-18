East Division W L Pct GB New York 27 16 .628 — Tampa Bay 26 16 .619 ½ Boston 23 21 .523 4½ Toronto 18 26 .409 9½ Baltimore 15 29 .341 12½ Central Division W L Pct GB Minnesota 29 15 .659 — Cleveland 23 20 .535 5½ Chicago 20 23 .465 8½ Detroit 18 25 .419 10½ Kansas City 15 29 .341 14 West Division W L Pct GB Houston 30 15 .667 — Texas 20 22 .476 8½ Seattle 22 25 .468 9 Los Angeles 20 23 .465 9 Oakland 21 25 .457 9½

___

Thursday’s Games

Oakland 17, Detroit 3

Texas 16, Kansas City 1

Cleveland 14, Baltimore 7

Chicago White Sox 4, Toronto 2

Minnesota 11, Seattle 6

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 4, Tampa Bay 3

Baltimore 5, Cleveland 1

Houston 3, Boston 1

Oakland 7, Detroit 2

Texas 7, St. Louis 3

Toronto 10, Chicago White Sox 2

Minnesota 7, Seattle 1

Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Snell 3-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 3-3), 1:05 p.m.

Toronto (Richard 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-1), 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 2-3) at Texas (Chavez 0-1), 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 5-3) at Cleveland (Plutko 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Oakland (Mengden 0-1) at Detroit (Boyd 4-3), 4:10 p.m.

Houston (Martin 1-0) at Boston (Velazquez 1-2), 7:15 p.m.

Kansas City (Junis 3-4) at L.A. Angels (Canning 1-1), 10:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Berrios 6-2) at Seattle (LeBlanc 2-0), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Houston at Boston, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Oakland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

