American League

May 18, 2019 1:30 am
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 27 16 .628
Tampa Bay 26 16 .619 ½
Boston 23 21 .523
Toronto 18 26 .409
Baltimore 15 29 .341 12½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 29 15 .659
Cleveland 23 20 .535
Chicago 20 23 .465
Detroit 18 25 .419 10½
Kansas City 15 30 .333 14½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 30 15 .667
Los Angeles 21 23 .477
Texas 20 22 .476
Seattle 22 25 .468 9
Oakland 21 25 .457

___

Thursday’s Games

Oakland 17, Detroit 3

Texas 16, Kansas City 1

Cleveland 14, Baltimore 7

Chicago White Sox 4, Toronto 2

Minnesota 11, Seattle 6

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 4, Tampa Bay 3

Baltimore 5, Cleveland 1

Houston 3, Boston 1

Oakland 7, Detroit 2

Texas 7, St. Louis 3

Toronto 10, Chicago White Sox 2

L.A. Angels 5, Kansas City 2

Minnesota 7, Seattle 1

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Snell 3-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 3-3), 1:05 p.m.

Toronto (Richard 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-1), 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 2-3) at Texas (Chavez 0-1), 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 5-3) at Cleveland (Plutko 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Oakland (Mengden 0-1) at Detroit (Boyd 4-3), 4:10 p.m.

Houston (Martin 1-0) at Boston (Velazquez 1-2), 7:15 p.m.

Kansas City (Junis 3-4) at L.A. Angels (Canning 1-1), 10:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Berrios 6-2) at Seattle (LeBlanc 2-0), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Houston at Boston, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Oakland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

