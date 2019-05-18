East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 27 16 .628 — New York 27 17 .614 ½ Boston 23 21 .523 4½ Toronto 18 26 .409 9½ Baltimore 15 30 .333 13 Central Division W L Pct GB Minnesota 29 15 .659 — Cleveland 24 20 .545 5 Chicago 20 23 .465 8½ Detroit 18 26 .409 11 Kansas City 15 30 .333 14½ West Division W L Pct GB Houston 30 15 .667 — Los Angeles 21 23 .477 8½ Texas 20 22 .476 8½ Oakland 22 25 .468 9 Seattle 22 25 .468 9

___

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 4, Tampa Bay 3

Baltimore 5, Cleveland 1

Houston 3, Boston 1

Oakland 7, Detroit 2

Texas 7, St. Louis 3

Toronto 10, Chicago White Sox 2

L.A. Angels 5, Kansas City 2

Minnesota 7, Seattle 1

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Yankees 1, 11 innings

Cleveland 4, Baltimore 1

Oakland 4, Detroit 1

Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Houston at Boston, 7:15 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Houston (Peacock 4-2) at Boston (Sale 1-5), 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Morton 4-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Green 0-2), 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at Cleveland (Bieber 2-2), 1:10 p.m.

Oakland (Fiers 3-3) at Detroit (Soto 0-2), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Thornton 1-4) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 3-4), 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 4-3) at Texas (Smyly 0-3), 3:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 2-1) at L.A. Angels (Skaggs 4-3), 4:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Gibson 4-1) at Seattle (Kikuchi 2-1), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Boston at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Oakland at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

