|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|27
|16
|.628
|—
|New York
|27
|17
|.614
|½
|Boston
|23
|21
|.523
|4½
|Toronto
|18
|27
|.400
|10
|Baltimore
|15
|30
|.333
|13
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|29
|15
|.659
|—
|Cleveland
|24
|20
|.545
|5
|Chicago
|21
|23
|.477
|8
|Detroit
|18
|26
|.409
|11
|Kansas City
|15
|30
|.333
|14½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|30
|15
|.667
|—
|Los Angeles
|21
|23
|.477
|8½
|Texas
|20
|22
|.476
|8½
|Oakland
|22
|25
|.468
|9
|Seattle
|22
|25
|.468
|9
___
N.Y. Yankees 4, Tampa Bay 3
Baltimore 5, Cleveland 1
Houston 3, Boston 1
Oakland 7, Detroit 2
Texas 7, St. Louis 3
Toronto 10, Chicago White Sox 2
L.A. Angels 5, Kansas City 2
Minnesota 7, Seattle 1
Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Yankees 1, 11 innings
Chicago White Sox 4, Toronto 1, 5 innings
Cleveland 4, Baltimore 1
Oakland 4, Detroit 1
St. Louis at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Houston at Boston, 7:15 p.m.
Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Houston (Peacock 4-2) at Boston (Sale 1-5), 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Morton 4-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Green 0-2), 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore (TBD) at Cleveland (Bieber 2-2), 1:10 p.m.
Oakland (Fiers 3-3) at Detroit (Soto 0-2), 1:10 p.m.
Toronto (Thornton 1-4) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 3-4), 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 4-3) at Texas (Smyly 0-3), 3:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Duffy 2-1) at L.A. Angels (Skaggs 4-3), 4:07 p.m.
Minnesota (Gibson 4-1) at Seattle (Kikuchi 2-1), 4:10 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Oakland at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
