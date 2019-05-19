East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 27 16 .628 — New York 27 17 .614 ½ Boston 23 22 .511 5 Toronto 18 27 .400 10 Baltimore 15 30 .333 13 Central Division W L Pct GB Minnesota 30 15 .667 — Cleveland 24 20 .545 5½ Chicago 21 23 .477 8½ Detroit 18 26 .409 11½ Kansas City 15 31 .326 15½ West Division W L Pct GB Houston 31 15 .674 — Los Angeles 22 23 .489 8½ Oakland 22 25 .468 9½ Texas 20 23 .465 9½ Seattle 22 26 .458 10

___

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 4, Tampa Bay 3

Baltimore 5, Cleveland 1

Houston 3, Boston 1

Advertisement

Oakland 7, Detroit 2

Texas 7, St. Louis 3

Toronto 10, Chicago White Sox 2

L.A. Angels 5, Kansas City 2

Minnesota 7, Seattle 1

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Yankees 1, 11 innings

Chicago White Sox 4, Toronto 1, 5 innings

St. Louis 8, Texas 2

Cleveland 4, Baltimore 1

Oakland 4, Detroit 1

Houston 7, Boston 3

L.A. Angels 6, Kansas City 3

Minnesota 18, Seattle 4

Sunday’s Games

Houston (Miley 4-2) at Boston (Sale 1-5), 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Morton 4-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Green 0-2), 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Ramirez 0-1) at Cleveland (Bieber 2-2), 1:10 p.m.

Oakland (Fiers 3-3) at Detroit (Soto 0-2), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Thornton 1-4) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 3-4), 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 4-3) at Texas (Smyly 0-3), 3:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 2-1) at L.A. Angels (Skaggs 4-3), 4:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Gibson 4-1) at Seattle (Kikuchi 2-1), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Boston (Price 1-2) at Toronto (Jackson 0-0), 1:07 p.m.

Oakland (Anderson 4-3) at Cleveland (Carrasco 4-3), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Happ 3-3) at Baltimore (Hess 1-5), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (Leake 3-4) at Texas (Minor 4-3), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Houston (Peacock 4-2), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Odorizzi 6-2) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 10:07 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.