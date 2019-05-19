|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|27
|16
|.628
|—
|New York
|27
|17
|.614
|½
|Boston
|23
|22
|.511
|5
|Toronto
|18
|27
|.400
|10
|Baltimore
|15
|30
|.333
|13
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|30
|15
|.667
|—
|Cleveland
|24
|20
|.545
|5½
|Chicago
|21
|23
|.477
|8½
|Detroit
|18
|26
|.409
|11½
|Kansas City
|15
|31
|.326
|15½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|31
|15
|.674
|—
|Los Angeles
|22
|23
|.489
|8½
|Oakland
|22
|25
|.468
|9½
|Texas
|20
|23
|.465
|9½
|Seattle
|22
|26
|.458
|10
___
Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Yankees 1, 11 innings
Chicago White Sox 4, Toronto 1, 5 innings
St. Louis 8, Texas 2
Cleveland 4, Baltimore 1
Oakland 4, Detroit 1
Houston 7, Boston 3
L.A. Angels 6, Kansas City 3
Minnesota 18, Seattle 4
Houston at Boston, 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Oakland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Texas, 3:05 p.m.
Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Boston (Price 1-2) at Toronto (Jackson 0-0), 1:07 p.m.
Oakland (Anderson 4-3) at Cleveland (Carrasco 4-3), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Happ 3-3) at Baltimore (Hess 1-5), 7:05 p.m.
Seattle (Leake 3-4) at Texas (Minor 4-3), 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Houston (Peacock 4-2), 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Odorizzi 6-2) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 10:07 p.m.
Oakland at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
