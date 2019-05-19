East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 27 16 .628 — New York 27 17 .614 ½ Boston 23 22 .511 5 Toronto 18 27 .400 10 Baltimore 15 31 .326 13½ Central Division W L Pct GB Minnesota 30 15 .667 — Cleveland 25 20 .556 5 Chicago 21 23 .477 8½ Detroit 18 26 .409 11½ Kansas City 15 31 .326 15½ West Division W L Pct GB Houston 31 15 .674 — Los Angeles 22 23 .489 8½ Oakland 22 25 .468 9½ Texas 20 23 .465 9½ Seattle 22 26 .458 10

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Yankees 1, 11 innings

Chicago White Sox 4, Toronto 1, 5 innings

St. Louis 8, Texas 2

Cleveland 4, Baltimore 1

Oakland 4, Detroit 1

Houston 7, Boston 3

L.A. Angels 6, Kansas City 3

Minnesota 18, Seattle 4

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland 10, Baltimore 0

Houston at Boston, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Oakland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Boston (Price 1-2) at Toronto (Jackson 0-0), 1:07 p.m.

Oakland (Anderson 4-3) at Cleveland (Carrasco 4-3), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Happ 3-3) at Baltimore (Hess 1-5), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (Leake 3-4) at Texas (Minor 4-3), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Banuelos 2-3) at Houston (Peacock 4-2), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Odorizzi 6-2) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 10:07 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Oakland at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

