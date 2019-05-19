Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American League

May 19, 2019 4:04 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 27 16 .628
New York 27 17 .614 ½
Boston 23 22 .511 5
Toronto 18 27 .400 10
Baltimore 15 31 .326 13½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 30 15 .667
Cleveland 25 20 .556 5
Chicago 21 23 .477
Detroit 18 26 .409 11½
Kansas City 15 31 .326 15½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 31 15 .674
Los Angeles 22 23 .489
Oakland 22 25 .468
Texas 20 23 .465
Seattle 22 26 .458 10

___

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Yankees 1, 11 innings

Chicago White Sox 4, Toronto 1, 5 innings

St. Louis 8, Texas 2

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Advertisement

Cleveland 4, Baltimore 1

Oakland 4, Detroit 1

Houston 7, Boston 3

L.A. Angels 6, Kansas City 3

Minnesota 18, Seattle 4

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland 10, Baltimore 0

        Honor current and former members of the Armed Forces. Send them a free eCard during National Military Appreciation Month.

Houston at Boston, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Oakland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Boston (Price 1-2) at Toronto (Jackson 0-0), 1:07 p.m.

Oakland (Anderson 4-3) at Cleveland (Carrasco 4-3), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Happ 3-3) at Baltimore (Hess 1-5), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (Leake 3-4) at Texas (Minor 4-3), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Banuelos 2-3) at Houston (Peacock 4-2), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Odorizzi 6-2) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 10:07 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Oakland at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 DataWorks Summit in Washington, DC
5|21 DOT 2019 Cybersecurity Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Naval Academy freshmen climb Herndon Monumen

Today in History

1958: First US-launched satellite makes final transmission

Get our daily newsletter.