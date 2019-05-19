|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|28
|17
|.622
|—
|Tampa Bay
|27
|17
|.614
|½
|Boston
|24
|22
|.522
|4½
|Toronto
|19
|27
|.413
|9½
|Baltimore
|15
|31
|.326
|13½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|30
|16
|.652
|—
|Cleveland
|25
|20
|.556
|4½
|Chicago
|21
|24
|.467
|8½
|Detroit
|18
|26
|.409
|11
|Kansas City
|16
|31
|.340
|14½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|31
|16
|.660
|—
|Los Angeles
|22
|24
|.478
|8½
|Texas
|21
|23
|.477
|8½
|Seattle
|23
|26
|.469
|9
|Oakland
|22
|25
|.468
|9
___
Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Yankees 1, 11 innings
Chicago White Sox 4, Toronto 1, 5 innings
St. Louis 8, Texas 2
Cleveland 4, Baltimore 1
Oakland 4, Detroit 1
Houston 7, Boston 3
L.A. Angels 6, Kansas City 3
Minnesota 18, Seattle 4
Oakland 5, Detroit 3, 7 innings, susp.
Boston 4, Houston 3
N.Y. Yankees 13, Tampa Bay 5
Cleveland 10, Baltimore 0
Toronto 5, Chicago White Sox 2
Texas 5, St. Louis 4, 10 innings
Kansas City 5, L.A. Angels 1
Seattle 7, Minnesota 4
Boston (Price 1-2) at Toronto (Jackson 0-0), 1:07 p.m.
Oakland (Anderson 4-3) at Cleveland (Carrasco 4-3), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Happ 3-3) at Baltimore (Hess 1-5), 7:05 p.m.
Seattle (Leake 3-4) at Texas (Minor 4-3), 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Banuelos 2-3) at Houston (Peacock 4-2), 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Odorizzi 6-2) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 10:07 p.m.
Oakland at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
