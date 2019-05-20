Listen Live Sports

American League

May 20, 2019 4:01 am
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 28 17 .622
Tampa Bay 27 17 .614 ½
Boston 24 22 .522
Toronto 19 27 .413
Baltimore 15 31 .326 13½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 30 16 .652
Cleveland 25 20 .556
Chicago 21 24 .467
Detroit 18 26 .409 11
Kansas City 16 31 .340 14½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 31 16 .660
Los Angeles 22 24 .478
Texas 21 23 .477
Seattle 23 26 .469 9
Oakland 22 25 .468 9

___

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Yankees 1, 11 innings

Chicago White Sox 4, Toronto 1, 5 innings

St. Louis 8, Texas 2

Cleveland 4, Baltimore 1

Oakland 4, Detroit 1

Houston 7, Boston 3

L.A. Angels 6, Kansas City 3

Minnesota 18, Seattle 4

Sunday’s Games

Oakland 5, Detroit 3, 7 innings, susp.

Boston 4, Houston 3

N.Y. Yankees 13, Tampa Bay 5

Cleveland 10, Baltimore 0

Toronto 5, Chicago White Sox 2

Texas 5, St. Louis 4, 10 innings

Kansas City 5, L.A. Angels 1

Seattle 7, Minnesota 4

Monday’s Games

Boston (Price 1-2) at Toronto (Jackson 0-0), 1:07 p.m.

Oakland (Anderson 4-3) at Cleveland (Carrasco 4-3), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Happ 3-3) at Baltimore (Hess 1-5), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (Leake 3-4) at Texas (Minor 4-3), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Banuelos 2-3) at Houston (Peacock 4-2), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Odorizzi 6-2) at L.A. Angels (Cole 0-0), 10:07 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Oakland (Bassitt 2-1) at Cleveland (Bauer 4-2), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (German 8-1) at Baltimore (Cashner 4-2), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Rodriguez 4-2) at Toronto (Stroman 1-6), 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 3-0) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Smith 3-1) at Detroit (Turnbull 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (TBD) at Texas (Lynn 5-3), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Covey 0-2) at Houston (Verlander 7-1), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Bailey 4-4) at St. Louis (Wacha 3-1), 8:15 p.m.

Minnesota (Pineda 3-3) at L.A. Angels (Cahill 2-4), 10:07 p.m.

