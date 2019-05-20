East Division W L Pct GB New York 28 17 .622 — Tampa Bay 27 17 .614 ½ Boston 25 22 .532 4 Toronto 19 28 .404 10 Baltimore 15 31 .326 13½ Central Division W L Pct GB Minnesota 30 16 .652 — Cleveland 25 21 .543 5 Chicago 21 24 .467 8½ Detroit 18 26 .409 11 Kansas City 16 31 .340 14½ West Division W L Pct GB Houston 31 16 .660 — Oakland 23 25 .479 8½ Los Angeles 22 24 .478 8½ Texas 21 23 .477 8½ Seattle 23 26 .469 9

Sunday’s Games

Oakland 5, Detroit 3, 7 innings, susp.

Boston 4, Houston 3

N.Y. Yankees 13, Tampa Bay 5

Cleveland 10, Baltimore 0

Toronto 5, Chicago White Sox 2

Texas 5, St. Louis 4, 10 innings

Kansas City 5, L.A. Angels 1

Seattle 7, Minnesota 4

Monday’s Games

Boston 12, Toronto 2

Oakland 6, Cleveland 4

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Oakland (Bassitt 2-1) at Cleveland (Bauer 4-2), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (German 8-1) at Baltimore (Hess 1-5), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Rodriguez 4-2) at Toronto (Stroman 1-6), 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 3-0) at Tampa Bay (Wood 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Smith 3-1) at Detroit (Turnbull 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Milone 0-0) at Texas (Lynn 5-3), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Covey 0-2) at Houston (Verlander 7-1), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Bailey 4-4) at St. Louis (Wacha 3-1), 8:15 p.m.

Minnesota (Pineda 3-3) at L.A. Angels (Cahill 2-4), 10:07 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Oakland at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

