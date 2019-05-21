|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|29
|17
|.630
|—
|Tampa Bay
|27
|17
|.614
|1
|Boston
|25
|22
|.532
|4½
|Toronto
|19
|28
|.404
|10½
|Baltimore
|15
|32
|.319
|14½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|31
|16
|.660
|—
|Cleveland
|25
|21
|.543
|5½
|Chicago
|21
|25
|.457
|9½
|Detroit
|18
|26
|.409
|11½
|Kansas City
|16
|31
|.340
|15
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|32
|16
|.667
|—
|Texas
|22
|23
|.489
|8½
|Oakland
|23
|25
|.479
|9
|Los Angeles
|22
|25
|.468
|9½
|Seattle
|23
|27
|.460
|10
___
Oakland 5, Detroit 3, 7 innings, susp.
Boston 4, Houston 3
N.Y. Yankees 13, Tampa Bay 5
Cleveland 10, Baltimore 0
Toronto 5, Chicago White Sox 2
Texas 5, St. Louis 4, 10 innings
Kansas City 5, L.A. Angels 1
Seattle 7, Minnesota 4
Boston 12, Toronto 2
Oakland 6, Cleveland 4
N.Y. Yankees 10, Baltimore 7
Texas 10, Seattle 9
Houston 3, Chicago White Sox 0
Minnesota 3, L.A. Angels 1
Oakland (Bassitt 2-1) at Cleveland (Bauer 4-2), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (German 8-1) at Baltimore (Hess 1-5), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Rodriguez 4-2) at Toronto (Stroman 1-6), 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 3-0) at Tampa Bay (Wood 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
Miami (Smith 3-1) at Detroit (Turnbull 2-3), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Milone 0-0) at Texas (Lynn 5-3), 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Covey 0-2) at Houston (Verlander 7-1), 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Bailey 4-4) at St. Louis (Wacha 3-1), 8:15 p.m.
Minnesota (Pineda 3-3) at L.A. Angels (Cahill 2-4), 10:07 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 5-2) at Cleveland (Rodriguez 1-3), 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 2-5) at St. Louis (Wainwright 3-4), 1:15 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 5-3) at Texas (Sampson 1-3), 2:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 2-1) at Baltimore (Straily 1-3), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (TBD) at Toronto (Sanchez 3-4), 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Hill 1-1) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Miami (Urena 1-6) at Detroit (Norris 2-2), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Nova 2-4) at Houston (Cole 4-4), 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Perez 6-1) at L.A. Angels (Harvey 2-3), 9:07 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.