East Division W L Pct GB New York 30 17 .638 — Tampa Bay 27 18 .600 2 Boston 25 23 .521 5½ Toronto 20 28 .417 10½ Baltimore 15 33 .313 15½ Central Division W L Pct GB Minnesota 31 16 .660 — Cleveland 25 22 .532 6 Chicago 21 25 .457 9½ Detroit 18 27 .400 12 Kansas City 16 31 .340 15 West Division W L Pct GB Houston 32 16 .667 — Oakland 24 25 .490 8½ Texas 22 23 .489 8½ Los Angeles 22 25 .468 9½ Seattle 23 27 .460 10

___

Monday’s Games

Boston 12, Toronto 2

Oakland 6, Cleveland 4

N.Y. Yankees 10, Baltimore 7

Texas 10, Seattle 9

Houston 3, Chicago White Sox 0

Minnesota 3, L.A. Angels 1

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas City at St. Louis, ppd.

Oakland 5, Cleveland 3

N.Y. Yankees 11, Baltimore 4

Toronto 10, Boston 3

L.A. Dodgers 7, Tampa Bay 3

Miami 5, Detroit 4, 11 innings

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Oakland (Montas 5-2) at Cleveland (Rodriguez 1-3), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 2-5) at St. Louis (Wainwright 3-4), 1:15 p.m., 1st game

Seattle (Gonzales 5-3) at Texas (Sampson 1-3), 2:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 2-1) at Baltimore (Straily 1-3), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Porcello 3-4) at Toronto (Sanchez 3-4), 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Hill 1-1) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Urena 1-6) at Detroit (Norris 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Bailey 4-4) at St. Louis (TBD), 7:45 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago White Sox (Nova 2-4) at Houston (Cole 4-4), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Perez 6-1) at L.A. Angels (Harvey 2-3), 9:07 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 12:35 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 12:37 p.m.

Miami at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

