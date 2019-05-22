|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|30
|17
|.638
|—
|Tampa Bay
|27
|18
|.600
|2
|Boston
|25
|23
|.521
|5½
|Toronto
|20
|28
|.417
|10½
|Baltimore
|15
|33
|.313
|15½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|32
|16
|.667
|—
|Cleveland
|25
|22
|.532
|6½
|Chicago
|21
|26
|.447
|10½
|Detroit
|18
|27
|.400
|12½
|Kansas City
|16
|31
|.340
|15½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|33
|16
|.673
|—
|Texas
|23
|23
|.500
|8½
|Oakland
|24
|25
|.490
|9
|Los Angeles
|22
|26
|.458
|10½
|Seattle
|23
|28
|.451
|11
___
Boston 12, Toronto 2
Oakland 6, Cleveland 4
N.Y. Yankees 10, Baltimore 7
Texas 10, Seattle 9
Houston 3, Chicago White Sox 0
Minnesota 3, L.A. Angels 1
Kansas City at St. Louis, ppd.
Oakland 5, Cleveland 3
N.Y. Yankees 11, Baltimore 4
Toronto 10, Boston 3
L.A. Dodgers 7, Tampa Bay 3
Miami 5, Detroit 4, 11 innings
Texas 5, Seattle 3
Houston 5, Chicago White Sox 1
Minnesota 8, L.A. Angels 3
Oakland (Montas 5-2) at Cleveland (Rodriguez 1-3), 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 2-5) at St. Louis (Wacha 3-1), 1:15 p.m., 1st game
Seattle (Gonzales 5-3) at Texas (Chavez 0-1), 2:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 2-1) at Baltimore (Straily 1-3), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Porcello 3-4) at Toronto (Sanchez 3-4), 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Hill 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Stanek 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
Miami (Urena 1-6) at Detroit (Norris 2-2), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Bailey 4-4) at St. Louis (Wainwright 3-4), 7:45 p.m., 2nd game
Chicago White Sox (Nova 2-4) at Houston (Cole 4-4), 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Perez 6-1) at L.A. Angels (Harvey 2-3), 9:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 3-3) at Baltimore (Bundy 2-5), 12:35 p.m.
Boston (TBD) at Toronto (Feierabend 0-1), 12:37 p.m.
Miami (Richards 1-5) at Detroit (Boyd 4-4), 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Snell 3-4) at Cleveland (TBD), 6:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-1) at Houston (Martin 1-0), 8:10 p.m.
