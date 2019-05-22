Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American League

May 22, 2019 4:01 am
 
1 min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 30 17 .638
Tampa Bay 27 18 .600 2
Boston 25 23 .521
Toronto 20 28 .417 10½
Baltimore 15 33 .313 15½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 32 16 .667
Cleveland 25 22 .532
Chicago 21 26 .447 10½
Detroit 18 27 .400 12½
Kansas City 16 31 .340 15½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 33 16 .673
Texas 23 23 .500
Oakland 24 25 .490 9
Los Angeles 22 26 .458 10½
Seattle 23 28 .451 11

___

Monday’s Games

Boston 12, Toronto 2

Oakland 6, Cleveland 4

N.Y. Yankees 10, Baltimore 7

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share secure cloud computing strategies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Texas 10, Seattle 9

Houston 3, Chicago White Sox 0

Minnesota 3, L.A. Angels 1

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas City at St. Louis, ppd.

Oakland 5, Cleveland 3

N.Y. Yankees 11, Baltimore 4

        Honor current and former members of the Armed Forces. Send them a free eCard during National Military Appreciation Month.

Toronto 10, Boston 3

L.A. Dodgers 7, Tampa Bay 3

Miami 5, Detroit 4, 11 innings

Texas 5, Seattle 3

Houston 5, Chicago White Sox 1

Minnesota 8, L.A. Angels 3

Wednesday’s Games

Oakland (Montas 5-2) at Cleveland (Rodriguez 1-3), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 2-5) at St. Louis (Wacha 3-1), 1:15 p.m., 1st game

Seattle (Gonzales 5-3) at Texas (Chavez 0-1), 2:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 2-1) at Baltimore (Straily 1-3), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Porcello 3-4) at Toronto (Sanchez 3-4), 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Hill 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Stanek 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Urena 1-6) at Detroit (Norris 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Bailey 4-4) at St. Louis (Wainwright 3-4), 7:45 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago White Sox (Nova 2-4) at Houston (Cole 4-4), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Perez 6-1) at L.A. Angels (Harvey 2-3), 9:07 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 3-3) at Baltimore (Bundy 2-5), 12:35 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Toronto (Feierabend 0-1), 12:37 p.m.

Miami (Richards 1-5) at Detroit (Boyd 4-4), 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Snell 3-4) at Cleveland (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-1) at Houston (Martin 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|28 Nuclear Regulatory Commission...
5|28 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange:...
5|28 NEXT Talks: So You Want to be a Data...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

9/11 Memorial Run during Fleet Week New York

Today in History

1844: First ever telegram is sent from U.S. Capitol

Get our daily newsletter.