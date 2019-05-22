East Division W L Pct GB New York 30 17 .638 — Tampa Bay 28 18 .609 1½ Boston 25 23 .521 5½ Toronto 20 28 .417 10½ Baltimore 15 33 .313 15½ Central Division W L Pct GB Minnesota 32 16 .667 — Cleveland 25 23 .521 7 Chicago 21 26 .447 10½ Detroit 18 27 .400 12½ Kansas City 17 31 .354 15 West Division W L Pct GB Houston 33 16 .673 — Texas 24 23 .511 8 Oakland 25 25 .500 8½ Los Angeles 22 26 .458 10½ Seattle 23 29 .442 11½

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas City at St. Louis, ppd.

Oakland 5, Cleveland 3

N.Y. Yankees 11, Baltimore 4

Toronto 10, Boston 3

L.A. Dodgers 7, Tampa Bay 3

Miami 5, Detroit 4, 11 innings

Texas 5, Seattle 3

Houston 5, Chicago White Sox 1

Minnesota 8, L.A. Angels 3

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, ppd.

Oakland 7, Cleveland 2

Kansas City 8, St. Louis 2, 1st game

Texas 2, Seattle 1

Tampa Bay 8, L.A. Dodgers 1

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Miami at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago White Sox at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 3-3) at Baltimore (Bundy 2-5), 12:35 p.m.

Boston (Weber 0-0) at Toronto (Feierabend 0-1), 12:37 p.m.

Miami (Richards 1-5) at Detroit (Boyd 4-4), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Snell 3-4) at Cleveland (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-1) at Houston (Martin 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

San Diego at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Baltimore at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

