East Division W L Pct GB New York 31 17 .646 — Tampa Bay 28 18 .609 2 Boston 26 23 .531 5½ Toronto 20 29 .408 11½ Baltimore 15 34 .306 16½ Central Division W L Pct GB Minnesota 32 16 .667 — Cleveland 25 23 .521 7 Chicago 22 26 .458 10 Detroit 18 28 .391 13 Kansas City 17 32 .347 15½ West Division W L Pct GB Houston 33 17 .660 — Texas 24 23 .511 7½ Oakland 25 25 .500 8 Los Angeles 22 26 .458 10 Seattle 23 29 .442 11

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas City at St. Louis, ppd.

Oakland 5, Cleveland 3

N.Y. Yankees 11, Baltimore 4

Toronto 10, Boston 3

L.A. Dodgers 7, Tampa Bay 3

Miami 5, Detroit 4, 11 innings

Texas 5, Seattle 3

Houston 5, Chicago White Sox 1

Minnesota 8, L.A. Angels 3

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, ppd.

Oakland 7, Cleveland 2

Kansas City 8, St. Louis 2, 1st game

Texas 2, Seattle 1

N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 5

Boston 6, Toronto 5, 13 innings

Miami 6, Detroit 3

Tampa Bay 8, L.A. Dodgers 1

St. Louis 10, Kansas City 3, 2nd game

Chicago White Sox 9, Houston 4

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 3-3) at Baltimore (Bundy 2-5), 12:35 p.m.

Boston (Weber 0-0) at Toronto (Richard 0-0), 12:37 p.m.

Miami (Richards 1-5) at Detroit (Boyd 4-4), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Perez 6-1) at L.A. Angels (Harvey 2-3), 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Cleveland (Plutko 1-0), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-1) at Houston (Martin 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

San Diego (Lucchesi 3-3) at Toronto (Thornton 1-4), 7:07 p.m.

Detroit (Soto 0-2) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 3-4), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Snell 3-4) at Cleveland (Bieber 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Sale 1-5) at Houston (Miley 4-2), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lopez 3-4) at Minnesota (Berrios 6-2), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Kansas City (Junis 3-5), 8:15 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 5-4) at Colorado (Hoffman 0-1), 8:40 p.m.

Seattle (LeBlanc 2-1) at Oakland (Mengden 1-1), 10:07 p.m.

Texas (Smyly 0-3) at L.A. Angels (Canning 2-1), 10:07 p.m.

